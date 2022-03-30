US Actor Bruce Willis to Retire After Being Diagnosed With Aphasia Brain Disorder - Family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US actor Bruce Willis will retire after being diagnosed with aphasia brain disorder, his family said on social media on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US actor Bruce Willis will retire after being diagnosed with aphasia brain disorder, his family said on social media on Wednesday.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," his family said in a statement posted on Instagram.