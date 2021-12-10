US Actor Found Guilty of Staging Hate Crime Hoax - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) A US jury found American actor Jussie Smollett guilty of charges related to staging and falsely reporting a hate crime against himself in 2019, Fox news reported.

A jury convicted Smollett, 39, on five charges of disorderly conduct in connection to false statements he made to the Chicago Police Department about an alleged hate crime against him in 2019.

Smollett, who is popular for his appearance in the television "Empire," falsely claimed that two men targeted him because he is black and gay.

The US court will soon determine a date for his sentencing.