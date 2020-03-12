UrduPoint.com
US Actor Tom Hanks Says He And His Wife Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:10 AM

US Actor Tom Hanks Says He and His Wife Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Famous US actor Tom Hanks said that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote on his Twitter page.

"The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," he added.

Hanks is famous for his roles in many iconic movies, including "Big," "Philadelphia," Forrest Gump," "Apollo 13," "Saving Private Ryan," "The Da Vinci Code," "Sully" and others.

