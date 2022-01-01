US Actress Betty White Dies Some 2 Weeks Before 100th Birthday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Iconic US actress Betty White has died just some two weeks before her 100th birthday, media reported.

According to the TMZ news outlet, the actress died on Friday morning of natural causes.

White had the longest running career for any woman on tv, which began in 1939.

She is famous for her roles in "The Golden Girls" sitcom (1985-1992), "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Hot in Cleveland" and many other projects.