US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent Prisoners - Legal Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will be pressed to begin releasing tens of thousands of prison inmates in a nationwide advertising campaign announced by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Thursday.

"Now that he is in office, the president has the opportunity to act on this commitment and correct the harms created by decades of racist policies that have led to the unjust and disproportionate incarceration of Black and Brown people by using his executive power to grant clemency to thousands of people," ACLU Justice Division Deputy Director Cynthia Roseberry said in a press release.

Specifically, the ACLU campaign urges Biden to release 25,000 inmates that pose no threat to society - a cohort that includes elderly prisoners and a disproportionate number of young Black and Hispanic inmates convicted on drug-possession or minor drug distribution charges.

The United States has the world's highest incarceration rate, with nearly one out of every 100 adults behind bars, according to multiple prison reform advocates.

During the campaign, Biden pledged to drastically cut incarceration in the United States without citing a number or percentage reduction.

Biden faced criticism during the campaign for his sponsorship of a crime bill in 1994, which led to an explosion of the US prison population.