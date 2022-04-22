US Adapting Military Aid for Ukraine to Needs on Battlefield - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The United States will ramp up economic and military aid for Kiev, adapting it to Ukraine's specific needs in light of Russia's special military operation, White House Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh said on Friday.

"We try to configure our support to Ukraine on battlefield to what is unfolding on the ground. And that's the strategy from our military perspective. And everything I mentioned in terms of economic and strategic costs we are imposing, that's gonna continue to intensify," Singh told CNN in an interview.