US added 199,000 jobs in December, govt says, far less than expected

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The US economy added only 199,000 jobs in December but the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent, the government reported Friday, a mixed ending to a year spent recovering from the mass layoffs caused by Covid-19.

Analysts had forecast a much more robust gain in payrolls, but result fell far short with the data instead showing other key metrics like labor market participation and racial employment disparities making little improvement last month.