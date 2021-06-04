US Added 559,000 Jobs in May, Unemployment Rate Declines to 5.8% - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The US unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent in May as the country added 559,000 jobs in an economy swiftly emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department announced on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 559,000 in May, and the unemployment rate declined by 0.

3 percentage point to 5.8 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a statement.

In April, there were 266,000 job additions, while the unemployment rate was at 6.1 percent.