US Adding American International Services to Cuba Restricted List - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The United States has added American International Services (AIS) to the Cuba Restricted List, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, the Department of State is adding American International Services (AIS) to the Cuba Restricted List," Pompeo said.

"AIS is a financial institution controlled by the Cuban military that processes remittances sent to the Cuban people. The Cuban military also uses AIS, its parent company FINCIMEX, and other entities to charge fees and manipulate the remittance and foreign Currency market as part of the regime's schemes to make money and support its repressive apparatus."

Pompeo pointed out that AIS's earned profits "disproportionately benefit the Cuban military, furthering repression of the Cuban people and funding Cuba's meddling in Venezuela."