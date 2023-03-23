US Adds 14 Chinese Entities to Unverified List - Commerce Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The US Commerce Department has added 14 Chinese entities to its unverified list, according to a Bureau of Industry and Security notice due to be published in the Federal register.

The Chinese entities include: Airpart Consolidated Trading; ECOM International (HK) Co., Ltd.

; Guangzhou Trusme Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.; HK P&W Industry Co. Ltd. (HKPW); Jet-Prop International Forwarding (HK) Ltd.; Kesina Services; Lightstar Technology Ltd.; Shandong Yuehaitongxin Keji Ltd.; Shengwei Technology Co., Ltd.; Small Leopard Electronics Co., Ltd.; Solar Way (Hong Kong) Ltd.; Sunway Technology Electronics Ltd.; USETA Tech (HK) Ltd.; and Winners Global Trading Co.