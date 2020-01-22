US Adds 15 Venezuelan Aircraft To Sanctions List - Treasury
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 01:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The United States has added 15 Venezuelan aircraft to its sanctions list, the Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The following aircraft have been added to OFAC's (Office of Foreign Assets Control) Specialty Designated Nationals list," the Treasury said in a statement that listed the models, tail numbers and serial numbers of each of the aircraft.