US Adds 194,000 Jobs in September, Unemployment Rate Moves Down to 4.8% - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) US employers added 194,000 jobs in September, underperforming forecasts by 300,000, Labor Department data showed on Friday, but the unemployment rate still dipped slightly as jobs recovery remained a stiff challenge amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 194,000 in September, and the unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage point to 4.8 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a statement.

In August, there were 235,000 job additions that left the unemployment rate at 5.8%. Economists polled by US media had expected 500,000 job additions and an unemployment rate of 5.1% for September.