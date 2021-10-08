UrduPoint.com

US Adds 194,000 Jobs In September, Unemployment Rate Moves Down To 4.8% - Labor Dept.

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Adds 194,000 Jobs in September, Unemployment Rate Moves Down to 4.8% - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) US employers added 194,000 jobs in September, underperforming forecasts by 300,000, Labor Department data showed on Friday,  but the unemployment rate still dipped slightly as jobs recovery remained a stiff challenge amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 194,000 in September, and the unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage point to 4.8 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a statement.

In August, there were 235,000 job additions that left the unemployment rate at 5.8%. Economists polled by US media had expected 500,000 job additions and an unemployment rate of 5.1% for September.

Related Topics

Job August September Media Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Menâ€™s T2 ..

Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Menâ€™s T20 World Cup

6 minutes ago
 Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

34 minutes ago
 Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s ..

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

36 minutes ago
 44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths ..

Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths by 2030: UN

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.