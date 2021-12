US Adds 210,000 Jobs In Nov, Unemployment Rate Moves Down to 4.2% - Labor Dept.

US employers added 210,000 jobs in November, underperforming forecasts by more than 300,000, Labor Department data showed on Friday, but the jobless rate still moved down to 4.2% and near the Federal Reserve's target for maximum employment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) US employers added 210,000 jobs in November, underperforming forecasts by more than 300,000, Labor Department data showed on Friday, but the jobless rate still moved down to 4.2% and near the Federal Reserve's target for maximum employment.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 210,000 in November, and the unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage point to 4.2 percent," the Labor Department said in a news release.

An unemployment rate of 4.0% is defined by the Fed as maximum employment. Economists polled by US media had anticipated an addition of 550,000 jobs for November.