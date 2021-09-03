US Adds 235,000 Jobs in August, Unemployment at 5.2% - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) US employers added 235,000 jobs in August, the Labor Department announced on Friday, well below forecasts, while the unemployment rate improved slightly to 5.2 percent in a job market still struggling from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 235,000 in August, and the unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage point to 5.2 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a statement.

The department announced 943,000 job additions for July, and an unemployment rate of 5.4 percent. Economists polled by US media had forecast an average jobs growth of 733,000 for August.