US Adds 253,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment Rate at 3.4%

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) US employers added 253,000 jobs in April, way above economists' expectations, while the jobless rate moved a notch lower to 3.4% from a previous 3.5%, according to Labor Department data on Friday that conceivably made it harder for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates.

Economists polled by US media had expected a jobs growth of just around 180,000 for April, from a previously published 263,000 for March which the Labor Department now revised down to just 165,000. Fed officials have said employment and wage growth have to cool significantly to effectively restrain the worst inflation the United States has encountered in four decades.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit 40-year highs in June 2022, expanding at an annual rate of 9.

1%. Since then, it has slowed, growing at just 5% per annum in March, for its slowest expansion since October 2021. The Fed's favorite price indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, grew by just 4.2% in March. Even so, that was more than double the Fed's 2% tolerance for inflation annually.

The Fed, in response to runaway inflation since the end of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2022, has raised interest rates by 10 times, adding a total of 5% to the previous 0.25%. Until Friday's overwhelmingly strong jobs data for April, there had been speculation that the central bank could pause on rate hikes from June onwards.