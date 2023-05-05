UrduPoint.com

US Adds 253,000 Jobs In April, Unemployment Rate At 3.4%

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 07:23 PM

US Adds 253,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment Rate at 3.4%

US employers added 253,000 jobs in April, way above economists' expectations, while the jobless rate moved a notch lower to 3.4% from a previous 3.5%, according to Labor Department data on Friday that conceivably made it harder for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) US employers added 253,000 jobs in April, way above economists' expectations, while the jobless rate moved a notch lower to 3.4% from a previous 3.5%, according to Labor Department data on Friday that conceivably made it harder for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates.

Economists polled by US media had expected a jobs growth of just around 180,000 for April, from a previously published 263,000 for March which the Labor Department now revised down to just 165,000. Fed officials have said employment and wage growth have to cool significantly to effectively restrain the worst inflation the United States has encountered in four decades.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit 40-year highs in June 2022, expanding at an annual rate of 9.

1%. Since then, it has slowed, growing at just 5% per annum in March, for its slowest expansion since October 2021. The Fed's favorite price indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, grew by just 4.2% in March. Even so, that was more than double the Fed's 2% tolerance for inflation annually.

The Fed, in response to runaway inflation since the end of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2022, has raised interest rates by 10 times, adding a total of 5% to the previous 0.25%. Until Friday's overwhelmingly strong jobs data for April, there had been speculation that the central bank could pause on rate hikes from June onwards.

Related Topics

Bank Price United States March April June October Media From Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with No ..

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

1 minute ago
 Renowned investment companies' delegation meets Is ..

Renowned investment companies' delegation meets Ishaq Dar

2 minutes ago
 Govt approves Rs 72.864 mln for Traffic Bureau

Govt approves Rs 72.864 mln for Traffic Bureau

2 minutes ago
 King Charles helps chief rabbi respect Shabbat at ..

King Charles helps chief rabbi respect Shabbat at coronation

5 minutes ago
 LEEF technology proposed for higher yield of cotto ..

LEEF technology proposed for higher yield of cotton at low cost

5 minutes ago
 DC visits Khairpur Tamewali, inspects cotton field ..

DC visits Khairpur Tamewali, inspects cotton fields

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.