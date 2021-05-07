US Adds 266,000 Jobs in April, But Unemployment Edges Up to 6.1% - Labor Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The US unemployment rate rose to 6.1 percent in April as the country added a sharply lower-than-forecast 266,000 jobs in a pandemic-suppressed market, the Labor Department announced on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 266,000 in April, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 6.1 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an unit within the Labor Department, said in a statement. In March, there were 916,000 job additions, while the unemployment rate was 6.0 percent.