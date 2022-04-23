UrduPoint.com

US Adds 3 Cryptocurrency Wallets Of DPRK Hacker Group Lazarus To Sanctions List - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added three cryptocurrency wallets belonging to the North Korean hacking collective known as Lazarus Group for involvement in illicit cybercrime and sanctions evasion, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

"OFAC added 3 virtual Currency wallet addresses to the SDN Listing for Lazarus Group.

The DPRK has relied on illicit activities like cybercrime to generate revenue while trying to evade US & UN sanctions. Transacting w/ these risks exposure to US sanctions," the Treasury Department wrote on social media.

Lazarus Group and fellow North Korean cyber actor APT38 were responsible for the theft of $620 million in Ethereum cryptocurrency, the FBI said earlier this month.

The cryptocurrency wallets sanctioned by OFAC on Friday were all Ethereum addresses, according to the updated Specially Designated Nationals list update.

