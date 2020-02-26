UrduPoint.com
US Adds 3 Individuals, 12 Entities In Lebanon To List Of Global Terrorists - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:43 PM

The United States has added three individuals and 12 entities in Lebanon to its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The United States has added three individuals and 12 entities in Lebanon to its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Wednesday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List: AASI, Sheikh Yusuf...

BAZZI, Kassem Mohamad Ali... NUR-AL-DIN, Jawad," the notice said.

The entities added to the list include Al Kawthar; Amana Fuel Co.; Amana Plus S.A.L.; Amana Sanitary and Paints Company L.T.D.; Atlas Holding; Capital S.A. L.; City Pharma SARL; Global Touristic Services SAL; Medical Equipment and Drugs International Corporation; Mirath S.A.L.; Sanovera Pharm Company SARL; and Shahed Pharm.

