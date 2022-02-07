UrduPoint.com

US Adds 33 Chinese Companies To Unverified List For Exports - Commerce Dept.

February 07, 2022

US Adds 33 Chinese Companies to Unverified List for Exports - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The US Commerce Department has added 33 Chinese entities, including high-tech companies and universities, to the Unverified List for exports, according to a document filed to the Federal Register on Monday.

"The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding thirty-three (33) persons to the Unverified List (UVL). The thirty-three persons are added to the UVL on the basis that BIS was unable to verify their bona fides because an end-use check could not be completed satisfactorily for reasons outside the U.S. Government's control," the document said.

