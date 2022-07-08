US Adds 372,000 Jobs in June, Unemployment Rate Stays at 3.6% - Labor Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) US employers added 372,000 jobs in June, more than 100,000 above economists' expectations, while the jobless rate remained unchanged from May's level of 3.6%, Labor Department data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 372,000 in June, and the unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a news release. An unemployment rate of 4% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.

Economists polled by US media had forecast a jobs growth of around 268,000 in June, versus the May level of 390,000.