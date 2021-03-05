US Adds 379,000 Jobs in February, Unemployment Rate Little Changed at 6.2% - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The US unemployment rate was little changed at 6.2 percentage points in February as the country added 379,000 jobs last month in a pandemic-suppressed market, the Labor Department announced on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 379,000 in February, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 6.2 percent," the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a press release.