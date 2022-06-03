US Adds 390,000 Jobs in May, Unemployment Rate Stays at 3.6% - Labor Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) US employers added 390,000 jobs in May, some 70,000 above economists' expectations, while the jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.6%, Labor Department data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 390,000 in May, and the unemployment rate remained at 3.

6 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a news release. An unemployment rate of 4% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.

Economists polled by US media had forecast a jobs growth of around 320,000 in May, versus the April level of 428,000.