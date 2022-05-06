US Adds 428,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment Rate Stays at 3.6% - Labor Dept.

US employers added 428,000 jobs in April, almost 50,000 above economists' expectations and just slightly lower than in March, while the jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.6%, Labor Department data showed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) US employers added 428,000 jobs in April, almost 50,000 above economists' expectations and just slightly lower than in March, while the jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.6%, Labor Department data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 428,000 in April, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a news release. An unemployment rate of 4% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.

Economists polled by US media had forecast a jobs growth of just around 380,000 in April, versus the March level of 431,000.