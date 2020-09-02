US adds 428,000 private jobs in August, below expectations: ADP

The US private sector created 428,000 new jobs in August, payroll services firm ADP said on Wednesday, far less than analysts expected as the economy attempts to rebound from Covid-19

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The US private sector created 428,000 new jobs in August, payroll services firm ADP said on Wednesday, far less than analysts expected as the economy attempts to rebound from Covid-19.

Large businesses with more than 1,000 employees made up more than half of the gains, and the bulk of the new jobs were in services firms, which were hard-hit by shutdowns to stop the virus's spread, while manufacturing added just 9,000.