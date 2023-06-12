UrduPoint.com

US Adds 43 Entities To Export Blacklist, Including 31 From China - Commerce Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 08:50 PM

The United States has added 43 entities to its export control blacklist, including 31 from China, for acting contrary to US national security interests by allegedly violating export regulations and abusing human rights, according to a Commerce Department final rule scheduled to be published on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) The United States has added 43 entities to its export control blacklist, including 31 from China, for acting contrary to US national security interests by allegedly violating export regulations and abusing human rights, according to a Commerce Department final rule scheduled to be published on Wednesday.

"The Department of Commerce is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding 43 entities under 50 entries to the Entity List. These entities have been determined by the US government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States. These entries are listed on the Entity List under the destinations of China (31), Kenya (1), Laos (1), Malaysia (1), Pakistan (4), Singapore (1), South Africa (3), Thailand (1), the United Arab Emirates (5), and the United Kingdom (2)," the document said.

