US Adds 467,000 Jobs In January, Unemployment Rate Moves Up To 4% - Labor Dept.
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 06:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) US employers added 467,000 jobs in January, beating economists' expectations, although the jobless rate moved up fractionally to 4% from December's 3.9%, Labor Department data showed on Friday.
"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 467,000 in January, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.0 percent," the department said in a news release. Economists polled by US media had forecast jobs to grow by just 125,000 in January from a growth of 199,000 in December.