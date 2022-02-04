US Adds 467,000 Jobs in January, Unemployment Rate Moves Up to 4% - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) US employers added 467,000 jobs in January, beating economists' expectations, although the jobless rate moved up fractionally to 4% from December's 3.9%, Labor Department data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 467,000 in January, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.0 percent," the department said in a news release. Economists polled by US media had forecast jobs to grow by just 125,000 in January from a growth of 199,000 in December.