US Adds 49,000 Jobs in January, Unemployment Rate Falls to 6.3% - Labor Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The US unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage points to 6.3 percent in January as the country added 49,000 jobs last month despite a pandemic-suppressed market, the Labor Department announced on Friday.

"The unemployment rate fell by 0.

4 percentage point to 6.3 percent in January, while nonfarm payroll employment changed little," the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said as it reported a growth of 49,000 jobs, versus a decline of 140,000 jobs in December. Economists polled by US media had expected a gain of 50,000 jobs in January.