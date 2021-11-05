UrduPoint.com

US Adds 531,000 Jobs In October, Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.6% - Labor Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:45 PM

US Adds 531,000 Jobs in October, Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.6% - Labor Dept.

US employers added 531,000 jobs in October and the country's unemployment rate edged down to 4.6%, Labor Department data showed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) US employers added 531,000 jobs in October and the country's unemployment rate edged down to 4.6%, Labor Department data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 531,000 in October, and the unemployment rate edged down by 0.2 percentage point to 4.6 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a statement.

Related Topics

October Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Scottish players determined to send Indian team ba ..

Scottish players determined to send Indian team back home today  

3 minutes ago
 India Vs. Scotland Live Score, IND vs SCO T20 Worl ..

India Vs. Scotland Live Score, IND vs SCO T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37 Live Updat ..

10 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Slams Media Speculations About Dea ..

Russian Embassy Slams Media Speculations About Death of Russian Diplomat in Berl ..

8 minutes ago
 District administration holds khuli Katcheri to ad ..

District administration holds khuli Katcheri to address revenue issues

8 minutes ago
 PDMA releases Rs.314.5mn for affectees of Wazirist ..

PDMA releases Rs.314.5mn for affectees of Waziristan, Khyber

8 minutes ago
 Sindh govt released funds to education boards: Ism ..

Sindh govt released funds to education boards: Ismail Rahu

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.