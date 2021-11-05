US Adds 531,000 Jobs in October, Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.6% - Labor Dept.

US employers added 531,000 jobs in October and the country's unemployment rate edged down to 4.6%, Labor Department data showed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) US employers added 531,000 jobs in October and the country's unemployment rate edged down to 4.6%, Labor Department data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 531,000 in October, and the unemployment rate edged down by 0.2 percentage point to 4.6 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a statement.