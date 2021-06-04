UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Adds 559,000 Jobs In May, Unemployment Down To 5.8% - Labor Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

US Adds 559,000 Jobs in May, Unemployment Down to 5.8% - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The United States saw 559,000 new jobs in May and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent, the Labor Department said Friday, but economists expressed disappointment with the job additions that came in sharply below forecast in a labor market still struggling to shake off the coronavirus pandemic.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 559,000 in May, and the unemployment rate  declined by 0.3 percentage point to 5.8 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a statement.

In April, there were 266,000 job additions, while the unemployment rate was at 6.1 percent.

But the job gains for May still fell 115,000 short of the 674,000 forecast by analysts, making what the Labor Department reported somewhat underwhelming.

"This is a disappointing number but it's not some kind of catastrophe, it's well within the accepted range,"  economist Adam Button said in a comment on ForexLive. "The drop in the unemployment rate is only because of falling labor force participation, which isn't something you want to see.

That said, I would have hoped that the April-May reopening in the US economy would have led to much more than an average of 418,000 jobs in those two months."

More than a year into the COVID-19 crisis, restoring job growth remains one of the biggest challenges of US policymakers.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. About 8 million of those jobs have yet to return, officials say.

The economy itself shrank 3.5 percent in 2020, although first quarter data for 2021, released last week by the Commerce Department, showed a dynamic rebound of 6.4 percent.

The Fed has forecast an economic growth of 6.5 percent for all of 2021 although Chairman Powell said he did not expect "full employment" ” defined by a monthly unemployment rate of 4.0 percent or lower ” to return before 2023.

And while the economy itself has been recovering, a rash of US data, from consumer spending to home sales, have exceeded forecasts in recent months, putting upward pressure on prices.

Related Topics

Business Job Powell United States March April May 2020 Market Commerce All From Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE supports international efforts to combat corru ..

20 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Music Production ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan fails to win hosting right for Hockey5s W ..

38 minutes ago

PSL 6 matches will go live for global audience via ..

45 minutes ago

Emirates restarts flights to Phuket with re-openin ..

53 minutes ago

Consumers of mobile services paying highest tax in ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.