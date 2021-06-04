US Adds 559,000 Jobs in May, Unemployment Down to 5.8% - Labor Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The United States saw 559,000 new jobs in May and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent, the Labor Department said Friday, but economists expressed disappointment with the job additions that came in sharply below forecast in a labor market still struggling to shake off the coronavirus pandemic.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 559,000 in May, and the unemployment rate declined by 0.3 percentage point to 5.8 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a statement.

In April, there were 266,000 job additions, while the unemployment rate was at 6.1 percent.

But the job gains for May still fell 115,000 short of the 674,000 forecast by analysts, making what the Labor Department reported somewhat underwhelming.

"This is a disappointing number but it's not some kind of catastrophe, it's well within the accepted range," economist Adam Button said in a comment on ForexLive. "The drop in the unemployment rate is only because of falling labor force participation, which isn't something you want to see.

That said, I would have hoped that the April-May reopening in the US economy would have led to much more than an average of 418,000 jobs in those two months."

More than a year into the COVID-19 crisis, restoring job growth remains one of the biggest challenges of US policymakers.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. About 8 million of those jobs have yet to return, officials say.

The economy itself shrank 3.5 percent in 2020, although first quarter data for 2021, released last week by the Commerce Department, showed a dynamic rebound of 6.4 percent.

The Fed has forecast an economic growth of 6.5 percent for all of 2021 although Chairman Powell said he did not expect "full employment" ” defined by a monthly unemployment rate of 4.0 percent or lower ” to return before 2023.

And while the economy itself has been recovering, a rash of US data, from consumer spending to home sales, have exceeded forecasts in recent months, putting upward pressure on prices.