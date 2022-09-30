US Adds 57 Entities in Russia to Economic Blacklist - Commerce Dept.

The United States has added 57 entities, based in Russia, to its economic blacklist in a new row of sanctions following the referendums on the accession of four Ukrainian territories into the Russian Federation earlier this week, the US Commerce Department announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States has added 57 entities, based in Russia, to its economic blacklist in a new row of sanctions following the referendums on the accession of four Ukrainian territories into the Russian Federation earlier this week, the US Commerce Department announced on Friday.

"Today, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) took swift and severe action in coordination with US government partners to hold Russia accountable for its unlawful attempt to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory. Today, Commerce issued a rule that adds 57 entities located in Russia and the Crimea region of Ukraine to the Entity List for supporting the Russian military's brutal assault on Ukraine," the Commerce Department said in a statement.