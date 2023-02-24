UrduPoint.com

US Adds 66 Russian Entities To Export Blacklist - Commerce Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 08:05 PM

US Adds 66 Russian Entities to Export Blacklist - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United States added 66 Russian entities to its export blacklist, US Department of Commerce said on Friday.

"The Department of Commerce is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding seventy-six entities to the Entity List," the notice read.

Washington added Joint Stock Company Elektron Optronik, Joint Stock Company Zelenograd Nanotechnology Center, Public Joint Stock Company Kremny, Technopark Skolkovo Limited Liability Company, and VisionLabs Limited Liability Company to the Entity List under the destination of Russia for acquiring and attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of activities contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.

"This activity is contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests," the notice read.

