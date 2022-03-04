US Adds 678,000 Jobs In February, Unemployment Rate At 3.8% - Labor Dept.
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 07:23 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) US employers added 678,000 jobs in February, some 50% higher than economists' expectations, and the jobless rate moved down to 3.8% from a previous 4%, Labor Department data showed on Friday.
"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 678,000 in February, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a news release. An unemployment rate of 4.0% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.
Economists polled by US media had forecast jobs to grow by just 423,000 in February from a growth of 467,000 in January.