US Adds 678,000 Jobs in February, Unemployment Rate at 3.8% - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) US employers added 678,000 jobs in February, some 50% higher than economists' expectations, and the jobless rate moved down to 3.8% from a previous 4%, Labor Department data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 678,000 in February, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a news release. An unemployment rate of 4.0% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.

Economists polled by US media had forecast jobs to grow by just 423,000 in February from a growth of 467,000 in January.