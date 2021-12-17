US Adds 8 Chinese Entities to Military Industrial Complex Companies List - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The United States in a round of sanctions has added eight Chinese entities, including dronemaker DJI, to its military industrial complex companies list prohibiting investments in the companies, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The released said the following entities have been added to OFAC's Non-SDN CMIC List: Cloudwalk Technology Company, Dawning Information Industry Company, Leon Technology Company, Megvii Technology Limited, Netposa Technologies Limited, SZ DJI Technology Company, Xiamen Meiya Pico Information Company, Yitu Limited.

The companies are being targeted for an alleged surveillance and human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China.

Earlier in the day, US Senate unanimously passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act prohibiting all imports from Xinjiang.