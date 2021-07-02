UrduPoint.com
US Adds 850,000 Jobs In June, Unemployment Rate Little Changed At 5.9% - Labor Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Adds 850,000 Jobs in June, Unemployment Rate Little Changed at 5.9% - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) US employers added 850,000 jobs in June, the Labor Department announced on Friday, beating forecasts by more than 100,000, although the unemployment rate was virtually unchanged more as jobs recovery remained a stiff challenge more than a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 850,000 in June, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 5.9 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a statement.

In May, there were 559,000 job additions, while the unemployment rate was at 5.8%. Economists polled by US media had forecast an average jobs growth of 720,000 for June.

