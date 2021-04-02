UrduPoint.com
US Adds 916,000 Jobs In March, Unemployment Rate Dips To 6.0% - Labor Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The US unemployment rate dipped slightly to 6.0 percent in March as the country added a much higher-than-forecast 916,000 jobs in a pandemic-suppressed market, the Labor Department announced on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 916,000 in March, and the unemployment rate edged down to 6.

0 percent,," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a statement.

In February, the bureau reported a jobs growth of 379,000 and an unemployment rate of 6.2 percent. Economists polled by US media had an on-target unemployment forecast of 6.0 percent for March, although their expectations for jobs growth were far lower at 660,000.

