US Adds 943,000 Jobs in July, Unemployment Rate Dips to 5.4% - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) US employers added 943,000 jobs in July, the Labor Department announced on Friday, beating forecasts, while the unemployment rate stood at 5.4 percent in a job market still underperforming 17 months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 943,000 in July, and the unemployment rate declined by 0.5 percentage point to 5.4 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a statement. "The department announced 850,000 job additions for June, and an unemployment rate of 5.9 percent. Economists polled by US media had forecast an average jobs growth of 870,000 for July.