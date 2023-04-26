US Adds Bulgaria, Belarus to Intellectual Property Rights Watch List - Report

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 09:51 PM

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has added Bulgaria and Belarus to its intellectual property rights watch list for inefficient practices, a Special 301 Report said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The US Trade Representative (USTR) has added Bulgaria and Belarus to its intellectual property rights watch list for inefficient practices, a Special 301 Report said on Wednesday.

The USTR made the decision during its recent annual review of the global state of intellectual property protection and enforcement.

Bulgaria was added to the list for insufficiently addressing investigation deficiencies in its examination and prosecution of online piracy cases, the report said.

Belarus was added to the list for passing a law granting unauthorized use of copyrighted works from countries sanctioning it for supporting Russia's special military operation war in Ukraine, the release said.

The report listed a total of 29 countries on the watch list or priority watch list for violations of intellectual property rights, the report said.

Seven countries earned a spot on the priority watch list, including China, Chile, Argentina, India, Indonesia, Russia and Venezuela, the report said.

The release also provided details regarding intellectual property protection and enforcement in China, adding that Beijing has slowed its rate of reforms, the report added.

USTR has suspended evaluating Ukraine given Russia's ongoing special military operation in the country, according to the report.

