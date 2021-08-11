UrduPoint.com

US Adds Israel To 'Do Not Travel' List Amid Spike Of Coronavirus Cases - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The US State Department on Tuesday issued an advisory informing Americans that it has included Israel on its "Do Not Travel" list of countries after a marked increase in the number of coronavirus cases in that country.

The advisory list, which is updated weekly, is primarily based on US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel Health Notices (THNs) and secondary factors such as commercial flight availability, restrictions on US citizen entry and impediments to obtaining coronavirus test results within three Calendar days.

Israel is joined in the so-called Level Four category by other nations experiencing a surge in cases, including Iceland, France, Laos, Thailand, Eswatini, Aruba and French Polynesia.

The number of cases in Israel has increased in the past couple of months despite the fact that more than 60 percent of the population has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Israeli media has reported that a large part of the new cases is among those who have received the vaccines. 

