UrduPoint.com

US Adds Israeli Maker Of Pegasus Spyware To 'black List'

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:10 PM

US adds Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware to 'black list'

US authorities on Wednesday put the Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware on the list of restricted companies, after determining the firm supplied software used to target officials and journalists

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :US authorities on Wednesday put the Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware on the list of restricted companies, after determining the firm supplied software used to target officials and journalists.

"These tools have also enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression, which is the practice of authoritarian governments targeting dissidents, journalists and activists outside of their sovereign borders to silence dissent," the US Commerce Department said in a statement.

Related Topics

Commerce

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces new board of direct ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces new board of directors for Dubai Financial Market

3 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

2 minutes ago
 Rain likely in GB, upper KP

Rain likely in GB, upper KP

2 minutes ago
 School council elections held in South Punjab

School council elections held in South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 3 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 3 Nov 2021

4 minutes ago
 Americans Warm to Telehealth, 2 in 5 Prefer Virtua ..

Americans Warm to Telehealth, 2 in 5 Prefer Virtual Healthcare Over Office Visit ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.