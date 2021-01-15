US Adds Nine More Chinese Companies to Military Blacklist - Defense Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US government blacklisted another nine major corporations with ties to China's military, the Department of Defense announced on Thursday.

"Today, the Department of Defense released the Names of additional 'Communist Chinese military companies' operating directly or indirectly in the United States in accordance with the statutory requirement of Section 1237 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 1999, as amended," the announcement said.

The companies were: Luokong Technology Corporation (LKCO), xiaomi Corporation, Beijing Zhongguancun Development Investment Center, Grand China Air Company (GCAC), Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), Global Tone Communication Technology (GTCOM), the Defense Department said.

The other companies on the list were Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC), China National Aviation Holding Company (CNAH) and the GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, the announcement added.