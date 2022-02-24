US Adds Nord Stream 2 AG, Matthias Warnig to Sanctions List - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United States has added the Nord Stream 2 AG project company and its Managing Director Matthias Warnig to its sanctions list, the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"The following individual has been added to OFAC's SDN (Office's of Foreign Assets Control Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List) Warnig, Matthias," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN List: Nord Stream 2 AG."

OFAC also authorized the wind down of transactions involving Nord Stream 2 AG through March 2.