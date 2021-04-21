US Adds Over 100 Nations to COVID-19 Level 4 'Do Not Travel' List - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The US government has extended its Level 4 warning against traveling to more than 100 nations as the COVID-19 pandemic surges again around the world, the Department of State said in a series of Travel Advisories on Wednesday.

The State Department added more than 100 countries to its Level 4 "Do Not Travel" list in its advisories posted on the travel.state.gov website run by the Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Level 4 alert lists were posted for most of the countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, France, Russia, Germany, Spain, Denmark as well as for India, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Iraq and South Africa among many others.

"As travelers face ongoing risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of State will begin updating its Travel Advisories this week," the State Department said in a press release on Monday. "This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80 percent of countries worldwide."

Although mass vaccination programs in the United States, Russia and many other countries have been highly successful in protecting those inoculated, the pandemic continues to rage around the world, irrespective of the onset of spring and warmer temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere.