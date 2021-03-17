US Adds Russia on List of States to Deny Export Licenses, Imports of Defense Articles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States has included Russia to its list of countries to which it denies export licenses and imports of defense items and services, the US State Department said in a document revealed at the Federal Register.

"The Department of State is amending the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) to include Russia on the list of enumerated countries with respect to which it is the policy of the United States to deny licenses and other approvals for exports and/or imports of defense articles and defense services, except as otherwise provided. This action reflects a policy determination made by the Secretary of State," the document said.

The decision to include Russia on the list will come in force on March 18.

The US government has made exceptions to its restrictive policy toward Russia on a case-by-case basis such as in the case of exports to Russia that support space cooperation. Another exception concerns cooperation in commercial space launches and is valid until September 1, 2021.

The US government had included 13 countries on its list, including Afghanistan, Libya, Lebanon, Eritrea, Iraq, Somalia, Cyprus, Sudan, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.