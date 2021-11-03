US Adds Russian Firm Positive Technologies to Entity List Over National Security Concerns

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Four foreign companies, including Russia's Positive Technologies, have been added to the US Entity List over their alleged involvement in activities threatening national security, the Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.

"The four entities are added based on ... license requirements that apply to entities acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States of the EAR (Export Administration Regulations).

The four entities are located in Israel, Russia, and Singapore," the press release read.

"Positive Technologies (Russia), and Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE. LTD. (Singapore) were added to the Entity List based on a determination that they traffic in cyber tools used to gain unauthorized access to information systems, threatening the privacy and security of individuals and organizations worldwide," it said.

The other two companies on the list are NSO Group and Candiru (Israel).