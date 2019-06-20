US Adds Saudi Arabia, Cuba to List of Worst Human Trafficking Violators - State Department

The United States added Saudi Arabia and Cuba to its list of countries whose governments are not doing enough to combat human trafficking, according to the US Department of State's latest Trafficking in Persons Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The United States added Saudi Arabia and Cuba to its list of countries whose governments are not doing enough to combat human trafficking, according to the US Department of State's latest Trafficking in Persons Report.

"[Saudi Arabia and Cuba do] not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking [and are] not making significant efforts to do so," the report said.

The two countries have therefore been "downgraded to Tier 3," the report added.

Countries listed on Tier 3, the lowest ranking in the report, may be subject to certain restrictions on US foreign assistance, according to the report.

The downgrade is the first since 2014 where both Saudi Arabia and Cuba were downgraded to the Tier 3 list of countries.

Other countries included in the State Department's lowest rank include Russia, North Korea, Venezuela and China.