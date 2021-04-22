US Administers Moderna Vaccine to 32 Out of 40 Guantanamo Detainees - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The United States has administered the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to 32 out of 40 detainees at the Guantanamo facility while the rest refused to be vaccinated, Acting Assistant US Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Terry Adirim said during a briefing.

"They [Guantanamo detainees] were offered the vaccine this week, and I think 32 out of the 40 accepted vaccination," Adirim said on Wednesday.