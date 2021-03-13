US Administers Over 100Mln COVID-19 Vaccines - Centers for Disease Control

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The United States has administered more than 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data revealed on Friday.

President Joe Biden had vowed that his administration would administer 100 million vaccine doses within his first 100 days.

On Thursday, during his first prime time address, Biden said the US was on pace to reach this mark on his 60th day in office.

However, according to the CDC data released earlier - on Biden's 43rd day in office - 101,128,005 vaccine doses have already been administrated.

The US is the world leader in both confirmed COVID-19 cases (29.3 million) and deaths (nearly 532,000), Johns Hopkins University data showed as of Friday afternoon.