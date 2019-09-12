UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Administration Considering Appointment Of Pompeo As National Security Adviser - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 09:20 AM

US Administration Considering Appointment of Pompeo as National Security Adviser - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The administration of US President Donald Trump is studying a possibility to appoint Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the new national security adviser to replace ousted John Bolton, media reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Trump fired Bolton after reportedly having serious disagreements with him on Iran, Afghanistan and a set of other global challenges. A day later, the US president said that five candidates were seeking to replace Bolton.

According to the CNN broadcaster, the US administration may let Pompeo serve as the secretary of state and the national security adviser simultaneously.

The two posts were held by one person only once in the US history, by Henry Kissinger in 1973-1975.

Bolton, known for his hawkish reputation and even seen as a so-called warmonger by many, reportedly called for an expanded military presence in Afghanistan, opposed Trump's efforts to negotiate with North Korea and was against any potential engagement with Iran. During his tenure, the United States withdrew from both the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia and the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, re-applied sanctions on Tehran and launched a massive military buildup in the Persian Gulf.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran Russia Nuclear Trump Tehran United States North Korea May 2015 Media From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Award is an absolute surprise: Indian envoy

9 hours ago

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jor ..

9 hours ago

24th World Energy Congress explores crucial role o ..

10 hours ago

Yemen's Authorities Demand Withdrawal of UAE Troop ..

9 hours ago

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak lauds UAE leadership&#039;s sup ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.