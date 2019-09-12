US Administration Considering Appointment of Pompeo as National Security Adviser - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The administration of US President Donald Trump is studying a possibility to appoint Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the new national security adviser to replace ousted John Bolton, media reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Trump fired Bolton after reportedly having serious disagreements with him on Iran, Afghanistan and a set of other global challenges. A day later, the US president said that five candidates were seeking to replace Bolton.

According to the CNN broadcaster, the US administration may let Pompeo serve as the secretary of state and the national security adviser simultaneously.

The two posts were held by one person only once in the US history, by Henry Kissinger in 1973-1975.

Bolton, known for his hawkish reputation and even seen as a so-called warmonger by many, reportedly called for an expanded military presence in Afghanistan, opposed Trump's efforts to negotiate with North Korea and was against any potential engagement with Iran. During his tenure, the United States withdrew from both the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia and the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, re-applied sanctions on Tehran and launched a massive military buildup in the Persian Gulf.