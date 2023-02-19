(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) US Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson accused the US administration of concealing reports on the mental health of President Joe Biden after a recent physical examination found him "fit for duty."

On Thursday, presidential physician Kevin O'Connor said that Biden remained fit to execute the office's responsibilities, calling him a "healthy, vigorous" 80-year old man.

"The majority of Americans can see that Biden's mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what's going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job," Jackson told Fox news Digital.

Jackson argued that the Thursday physical exam report "further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth." He also pointed out that the document made no mention of Biden taking a cognitive test amid his "deteriorating mental health."

Biden turned 80 in November 2022. He was the oldest person inaugurated in the office, taking the presidential oath at the age of 78. If Biden seeks reelection in 2024 and wins the race, he will turn 86 before completing a second term as president. The president previously said that he would be upfront with the American people, telling them about his health problems if he had any.