US Administration Discussed Possibility To Conduct 1st Nuclear Test Since 1992 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Administration of US President Donald Trump has discussed the possibility to conduct the first nuclear test in 28 years, US media reported.

According to The Washington Post newspaper, the issue was discussed on May 15 during a meeting of senior officials in charge of national security.

The discussions have been sparked by the administration's accusations that Russia and China are conducting low-yield nuclear tests. These accusations have not been substantiated by Washington, and have been refuted by both Moscow and Beijing.

The meeting has not brought any clear result, the newspaper reported. A source told The Washington Post that participants of the meeting decided to take other measures in response to the alleged threats posed by Russia and China.

The US National Security Council has not commented on the reports yet.

The issue has been raised amid the US-Russian discussions about the possibility to prolong the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which expires in February 2021.

Russia has repeatedly invited the United States to extend the New START for another five years without preconditions. However, the Trump administration has signaled that it favors negotiating an amended arms control regime that would also include China and possibly the United Kingdom and France.

